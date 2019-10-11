Huzaifa into ITF Pakistan Junior singles, doubles final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior tennis player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman reached the final of singles and doubles at the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.

Second seed Huzaifa beat sixth seed Shoaib Khan 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals of boys’ singles. Unseeded Dong Hwan Kim from Korea stunned third-seeded compatriot Min-Joon Kim 6-3, 6-1 in the second semi-final.

Huzaifa will have to rise to the occasion to overcome Dong Hwan, who stunned top and third seeded players on his way to the final. In the semi-finals of boys’ doubles, the top-seeded pair of Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa defeated the third-seeded duo of Nauman Aftab of Pakistan and Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam of Iran 6-2, 6-1.

The fourth-seeded Korean pair of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim beat the unseeded duo of Luca Emanuel Knese from Germany and Kavisha Ratnayake from Sri Lanka 6-3, 6-2 in the second semi-final.