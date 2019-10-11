Kashmir Day Human chain to be formed in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will observe Kashmir Day on Friday (today) across the country to highlight the atrocities by the occupation forces in Indian held Jammu and Kashmir.

As per plan, a human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital to express solidarity with Kashmiris. A large number of people will participate in the event. The human chain will be formed from Convention Centre to D Chowk and Prime Minister Khan will address the participants.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also organise a protest rally against India to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee has asked the party workers to participate in the rally.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a human chain would be formed in the federal capital on Friday on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Khan is the ambassador of Kashmiris and stands with them for their just, democratic and legal rights,” she tweeted, saying people from all sections of society would be part of the human chain.