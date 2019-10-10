IHC dismisses Mush’s plea on non-pursuance

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed former president Pervaiz Musharraf plea seeking to removal of sections of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in judge’s detention case.

Division bench Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the petition of ex-president Pervaiz Musharraf seeking removal of section of Anti-Terrorism Act in judge’s detention case. They dismissed the petition due to non-pursuing the case by the petitioner.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench of IHC had ordered to add the ATA sections in judge’s detention case against Musharraf.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had already declared former president as proclaimed offender due to continuous non-appearance in the case.

A case was registered against Pervaiz Musharraf for confining 60 judges of the superior courts for more than five months after imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.