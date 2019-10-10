Police fail to arrest accused

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Police have failed in arresting two members of a gang who were allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a student. Earlier, the police had claimed to arrest three members who had sexually assaulted on a boy in Pattoki police limits. The accused had also made video of the incident. A boy, 10, was disappeared from Tibba Nainwal.
