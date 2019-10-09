close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 9, 2019

Police driver stabbed to death in Gilgit

National

A
APP
October 9, 2019

GILGIT: A police driver was stabbed to death on Tuesday in reportedly a clash after exchange of harsh words with a man over parking, police confirmed.

According to SSP office, a police driver of Special Protection Unit (SPU) Asif was stabbed to death when he and the accused indulged into arguments over parking.

The accused, who was later arrested, attacked Asif with his dagger and injured him critically. Police driver, Asif, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan