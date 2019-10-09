Police driver stabbed to death in Gilgit

GILGIT: A police driver was stabbed to death on Tuesday in reportedly a clash after exchange of harsh words with a man over parking, police confirmed.

According to SSP office, a police driver of Special Protection Unit (SPU) Asif was stabbed to death when he and the accused indulged into arguments over parking.

The accused, who was later arrested, attacked Asif with his dagger and injured him critically. Police driver, Asif, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.