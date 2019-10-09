3 Female foreigner prisoners kill woman cop in Hub Jail

QUETTA: A woman constable was tortured to death by three foreign female prisoners at the Hub Central Jail Gadani in Lasbela district late Monday night.

According to Jail Superintendent Shakeel Baloch, 23-year-old Constable Zoya was on duty in the jail when she was attacked by the three prisoners. They tortured and then strangulated her to death. He said the prisoners had been arrested under the Foreigners Act.