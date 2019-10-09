Quack held for giving animal medicines to people for treatment of diseases

OKARA: Police on Tuesday arrested a quack here. On a complaint, Deputy Health Officer Dr Ihsan Ilahi along with police raided the clinic of alleged quack Dr Imran at

4/GD village and arrested him.

The accused quack who was an employee in the Health Department was giving animals medicines to the people for treatment of various diseases. The raiding team seized expired medicines and injections. Meanwhile, the Livestock deputy director raided the clinic of fake veterinary doctor Umar Daraz at Shaukat village. The accused was examining and giving medicines to animals without having any certificate. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

DC visits bus stands: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan Tuesday visited private bus stands in the city and checked security system and facilities for passengers.

Talking to reporters, she said the district administration and the District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) were taking measures to provide facilities to passengers. She said use of gas cylinders in vehicles would not be allowed. The DC ordered the administrations of the bus stand to provide facilities to passengers and keep their surroundings clean following the SOPs.

DACOIT ARRESTED: An accused, who snatched gold rings from the ears of a 60-year-old woman, was arrested on Tuesday. On Monday, the accused swooped at Sughran Bibi of Sheikh Basti when she was returning home after shopping and pulled off gold rings from her ears. The B-Division with the help of CCTV cameras arrested Zubair and recovered the gold rings from him. Further investigation is under way.

26 BOOKED FOR WATER THEFT: Some 26 farmers of two villages were booked on charges of stealing canal water.

The Irrigation Department staff visited 23A/4L and 37/SL villages and found Saifullah, Rehmat Ali and Ali Tahir and other farmers stealing canal water. Shahbore police booked them.

LOCALS ROBBED: Locals were deprived of

cash and valuables on Tuesday. Four bandits barged in the house of Haji Muhammad Ali, a landlord of village Fatyana and took the family hostage. The gunmen tied the householders with ropes and took away Rs 100,000, gold jewelry and a motorcycle.

Muhammad Tariq manager of a petrol station was going to a bank to deposit cash when two bandits intercepted him near level-crossing and took away Rs1,813,000. The police are investigating.