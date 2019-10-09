close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Buzdar reviews ADP, foreign funded projects’ progress

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which reviewed in detail progress made during past three months on Annual Development Programme and foreign funded projects.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over some departments for not timely utilising the released funds. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments concerned to ensure timely utilisation of funds within the stipulated time-frame. He directed that work should be started on development schemes until 15th October after getting approval as sluggishness in getting approval of development schemes was intolerable, he added. Increasing the capacity of department was utmost necessary, he said, adding that there was no reason for delay in development projects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan