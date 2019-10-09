Buzdar reviews ADP, foreign funded projects’ progress

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which reviewed in detail progress made during past three months on Annual Development Programme and foreign funded projects.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over some departments for not timely utilising the released funds. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments concerned to ensure timely utilisation of funds within the stipulated time-frame. He directed that work should be started on development schemes until 15th October after getting approval as sluggishness in getting approval of development schemes was intolerable, he added. Increasing the capacity of department was utmost necessary, he said, adding that there was no reason for delay in development projects.