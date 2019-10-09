close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Dark matter and exoplanet discoveries

Top Story

 
October 9, 2019

Trio wins Nobel Physics Prize

STOCKHOLM: Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for research that increases the understanding of our place in the Universe.

Peebles won one-half of the prize "for theoretical discoveries that have contributed to our understanding of how the Universe evolved after the Big Bang," professor Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told a press conference.

