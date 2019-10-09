First temporal bone dissection lab inaugurated at JPMC

The first-ever public sector Temporal Bone Dissection Skill Lab started functioning at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Tuesday, reports M. Waqar Bhatti.

The lab was formally inaugurated by eminent ENT specialist and surgeon Prof QMH Jalesi, a former head of the ENT department at the health facility.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, ENT department head Prof Sameer Qureshi said the Temporal Bone Dissection Skill Lab was an important health facility to train postgraduate medical students and consultants on complicated procedures, but unfortunately this facility was not available at any public sector health facility in Pakistan.

He said that all over the world, these skill labs organised workshops for young medical professionals, but usually these workshops were so expensive that Pakistani surgeons could not afford to attend them and acquire modern skills.

“In Pakistan, many institutes have organised these workshops but only for once or twice in a year, so most of the professionals remain deprived of acquiring the skills and techniques. This lab is the first-ever public sector skill lab that will work with all international standards and it is fully equipped with latest microscopes and micro instruments,” Prof Qureshi added.

He said this lab would be used to conduct workshops where national and international master trainers would train the participants, and the lab would also conduct workshops at least 20 times in a year so that at least 60 residents could be trained annually.

“Initially, it will have four stations and it will charge so minimal that everyone can afford it and that charge would be only for wear and tear purposes,” he added. Later, eminent ENT specialist Prof QMH Jalesi visited its various sections of the Temporal Bone Dissection Lab.