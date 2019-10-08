close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Xinhua
October 8, 2019

IKEA recalls 8,539 baby bibs in China over choking hazard fears

BEIJING: Global home furnishing giant IKEA has announced a plan to recall 8,539 baby bibs imported into the Chinese mainland over potential danger of choking.

The snap buttons of the Matvra baby bibs produced between Jan. 1, to Sept. 13 may fall off when pulled, posing choking risk if swallowed by a child, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in an online statement, citing a recall plan by IKEA.

So far, 2 cases of buttons falling off have been reported in foreign countries, but with no injuries.

The company urged all customers who have bought the aforementioned bibs to stop using it as soon as possible and take the bibs to the IKEA stores for a full refund or replacement.

