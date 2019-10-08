close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LGH doctors

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar has said the third group of 20 doctors has left for Rawalpindi.

On this occasion on Monday, Prof Alfareed Zafar said the group of doctors comprising medicine and paediatric experts would provide health facilities and medical cover to the citizens there. He said it was the prime responsibility of every person in the medical field to flourish the message of healthy principles so that dengue mosquito could be defeated. He appealed to the masses to get guidance on dengue issue from the website of Lahore General Hospital www.lgh.punjab.gov.pk.

