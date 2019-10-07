Shopkeeper, dacoit injured during dacoity in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A dacoit and a shopkeeper were injured during a dacoity incident at Chak Chattha on Sunday.

Four dacoits stormed into the shop of Saqib and tried to loot valuables. They opened indiscriminate fire when Saqib offered resistance. As a result, the shopkeeper and their one accomplice later identified as Hasnain were injured. In the meantime, the Sadar police rushed to eth spot and arrested the injured dacoit. The other three dacoits fled.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT CAMPAIGN FAILS: The anti-encroachment campaign launched in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and other towns of the district during Muharram has been failed. Not even a single temporary or permanent encroachment has so far been removed. However, the encroachment has been further multiplied during the month. The encroachments from Fawara Chowk to Old City causing massive traffic jam, but no action has been taken yet. The sanitary conditions in the city are also deplorable and no effort has so far been taken to provide hygienic conditions to the citizens to prevent from different diseases. The mosquitoes and flies have also made the lives of the citizens miserable and the administration has so far failed to spray in the city particularly in narrow lanes and slum areas. The citizens have demanded the authorities take notice of the situation.

PROTEST: The allottees of the Government Housing Colony No 2, Madhrianwala Road, on Sunday protested against the authorities concerned for not providing infrastructure in the colony.They said that the colony was established in 1985 and they were allotted 5-Marla plots in 2000. They alleged that all development work in the colony had been stopped on the orders of the Punjab Housing Department secretary. They demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter to resolve their problems.