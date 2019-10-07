close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
October 7, 2019

Punjab police kill 2 terrorists in Sindh

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
October 7, 2019

LAHORE: Six Punjab policemen killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Sindh on Sunday. However, the policemen were detained by the Sindh police apparently for not following rules regarding acting beyond the jurisdiction of their department. According to a Geo News report late Sunday night, the alleged terrorists – Saad and Hashim — belong to Sheikhupura and Faisalabad respectively.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story