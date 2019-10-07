Punjab police kill 2 terrorists in Sindh

LAHORE: Six Punjab policemen killed two alleged terrorists in an encounter in Sindh on Sunday. However, the policemen were detained by the Sindh police apparently for not following rules regarding acting beyond the jurisdiction of their department. According to a Geo News report late Sunday night, the alleged terrorists – Saad and Hashim — belong to Sheikhupura and Faisalabad respectively.