NAB Sukkur arrests fake officer

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, on Sunday arrested a fake NAB officer after a businessman registered a complaint of burglary against the accused identified as Sanaullah Malik.

Malik along with his accomplices raided two cotton factories namely SK and SSD in Sallah Patt, where he introduced himself as a NAB officer and forced the factory owner to pay Rs 0.5 million cash and to handover iPhone mobiles.The criminal allegedly abused Lado Mal and others, and can be seen through the CCTV cameras of the factories.

The owner said an unidentified phone call told the owner that raiding NAB officer is actually a blackmailer and has fake identity.The owner said he asked him to show his identity, but he succeeded to escape. The NAB later arrested Sanaullah Malik, the fake NAB officer who was from old Sukkur.