Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to be launched soon in Sialkot: minister

SIALKOT: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will soon be launched in Sialkot.

He said this while addressing a function organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Friday night. The Punjab minister said that Sialkot would also be declared as the model city. He said that the former rulers did not take any step to give Sialkot its due status. He assured that he would raise the case of Sialkot with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to help Sialkot get its due status among the top cities of the province. The provincial minister said that 10,000 houses of 3 to 5 Marla would be constructed for citizens in the scheme.