Two missing students found dead in DI Khan

Our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two students, who had gone missing a day earlier, were found dead near the Link Road Juma Sharif Nullah in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Thursday, police officials said.

They said that Inamullah, a first-year student, along with his classmate, Irshad, left native Pahoor village for the Government Higher Secondary School in Draban on their bike (DIK-S-8597) on Wednesday but did not return home.

Their relatives searched them everywhere but did not find any clue to them. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police reached the Link Road Juma Sharif Nullah Serabi Chishtiwala where their bodies were found dumped.

The sources said that their bike and other valuables were also found beside near the bodies, adding, they had been tortured to death by the accused.

Sanaullah, who is the brother of Inamullah and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activist, got the case registered with the police against the unknown accused.