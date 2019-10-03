close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

Five outlaws held in Hangu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

HANGU: The police arrested five outlaws, including drug-peddler, in a raid conducted in Thall tehsil in Hangu district on Wednesday, a police official said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaukat Ali Shah said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of an outlaw, Hawasreeb Jan, in Ganderi village.

He said the outlaw had already fled his house and the police arrested four other criminals identified as Laiq Jan, Muhammad Javed, Hajat Noor and Mir Ali hiding in the same house.

The official said the arms including five rifles, pistol, two repeaters, seven charges and hundreds of cartridges were seized from them.

He said the police also arrested a drug-peddler, Khwazadin in Dalen area and seized a Kalashnikov and 1kg hashish from him.

