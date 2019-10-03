China gifts boat engines, solar systems to Gwadar fishermen

QUETTA: The Consul General of the People’s Republic China at Karachi, Wang Yu, gifted goods worth US$0.2 million, including boat power engines, solar lights, small home solar systems and fishing nets to the fishermen of Gwadar.

The Consul General, Wang Yu, presented the goods at a ceremony in Karachi to Khudadad Wajo, Chairman of the Gwadar Fishermen Alliance and fishermen representatives. Sardar Shoukat Popalzai, President of Baluchistan Economic Forum, and others were also present at the function.

Addressing on the occasion, the Consul General said China and Pakistan relationship is turning out to be a success story. Over the years, this unique friendship has transformed into a strong strategic partnership aspiring to have robust economic cooperation and increasing people-to-people contacts, he added. Wang Yu said the strategic ties have been on an upward trajectory with thrust on economic interaction after the initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC would also address the economic backwardness of Balochistan, the consul general said, adding the people would enjoy the fruits of economic progress.

Wang Yu said the natural resources and economic sectors of the province would be explored to enhance the strategic and economic location of Balochistan. The CPEC would open job opportunities for the youth of Balochistan who would acquire modern innovative skills, he maintained.

He said under CPEC, Gwadar would see physical infrastructure growth including a new international airport, a university and a hospital. The consul general said in consideration of the difficulties of local fishermen community, China has presented the gift for their urgently needed socio-economic needs. The office bearers of the Fishermen Alliance highly appreciated the gesture of the People’s Republic of China.