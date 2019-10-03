Judo seminar today

LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association (PJA) is organising a seminar on the sport on Thursday, September 3 at its training centre in Garden Town here.

Seminar will start at 5.00 pm and is open to all judo players who want to enhance their knowledge and skills in the techniques of judo. The seminar will be conducted by Shahid Javed, black belt from Kodokan Japan.