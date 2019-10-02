Man involved in rape-cum-murder of 4 kids caught: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday claimed that the person involved in the heinous act of rape-cum-murder of four children in Chunian had been arrested and would be tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Flanked by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz, the CM told a press conference that accused identified as Suhail Shahzad, son of Mohammed Aslam, had been involved in the gruesome act and had also confessed to his crime.

The accused has been shifted to Lahore and handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). He will be produced in an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday (today).

The CM said the culprit had been identified through DNA tests of bones of three children, adding that he would personally monitor progress in the case to ensure provision of justice to the victim families.

The CM said DNA tests of 1,543 persons as well as geo-fencing of 1,649 suspicious people were carried out. He said it had been confirmed that the 27-year-old Suhail was involved in the rape and murder of all four children.

Buzdar said the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the Special Branch played a key role in tracing the culprit whereas principal secretary to CM, the CM secretariat, cabinet committee and others did a tremendous work to solve the case. He said the incident was very depressing and, after returning from Saudi Arabia, he immediately visited parents of the victim children in Chunian. He said instructions had been issued to attach Chunian with Safe Cities project and the number of Special Branch personnel was also being increased there.

The CM said it had been verified fully that the accused was the one who was involved in killing of four children after abusing them. He said an ATC would hear the case on daily basis and all legal requirements were being fulfilled in this regard. The prosecutor general had been directed to personally pursue the case, he added.

He said a study of tragic incidents like those occurring in Kasur and Chunian would be conducted and ulema would also be taken on board.

The CM said the Punjab government took timely action on the cases like Sahiwal, Salahuddin custodial death and Chunian child abuse case. He said a request had been sent to the high court for setting up a judicial commission on Salahuddin murder case.

In reply to a question, he said there was no deadlock regarding police reforms and as soon as recommendations were finalised, the draft would be presented before the media.

About cabinet reshuffle, the CM said performance of ministers was being reviewed and the government would deal with the issue on an appropriate time.

Providing details about the culprit Suhail Shahzad, IGP Arif Nawaz said he was a resident of Rana Town in Chunian, and he abused and suffocated to death a 12-year-old boy, Ali Imran, in June 2019. The accused murdered two more children after molestation. The unmarried man works at a tandoor in the city. Sometime ago, the accused was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail. However, after one-and-a-half years imprisonment, the convict was set free. The accused has been arrested from Chunian.

He said an incident of child molestation also took place at Hussainwala village, where a girl child was murdered after molestation. And now in 2019, four children namely Faizan, Ali Hassan, Salman Akram and Muhammad Imran had also been murdered after sexual abuse.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majed Khan, Akhter Malik, Taimoor Bhatti, Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home) and senior officials were also present.