IBA Sukkur organises SAMF at its main campus in collaboration with AMDIP

SUKKUR: The major challenges posed to the education systems in SAARC countries include globalization, emergence of technology, population growth, and shortage of water, environmental issues and capitalism, as capitalism leads to unjust distribution of wealth said, Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddique Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University in his inaugural address on the occasion of two day 15th South Asian Management Forum (SAMF), organized by Sukkur IBA University at its main campus in collaboration with Association of Management Development Institutions of South Asia (AMDISA) and Association of Management Development Institutions in Pakistan (AMDIP).

The Vice Chancellor said, this conference intends to provide the solutions to all these challenges and issues, besides expressing his sincere gratitude to Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former Chief Minister of Sindh and Chief Guest of the conference and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, former Leader of Opposition for their unconditional support in building and establishing Sukkur IBA University as a prestigious institution of quality education. The conference was held on 27th and 28th September, 2019 encasing the theme of “Challenges of Inclusive Growth and Sustainability: the South Asian Context”.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former Chief Minister of Sindh graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said, In the fraternity of education, there are few institutions like Sukkur IBA University in Pakistan and these institutions have been playing their role in alleviating poverty.***