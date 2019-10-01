Jahangir elected Punjab karate chief

LAHORE: Muhammad Jahangir was on Monday elected as President and Muhammad Nadeem as General Secretary of the Punjab Karate Association during its general body meeting.

The unanimously elected office-bearers are:

President: M Jahangir (Lahore), Chairman: M Tufail (Sahiwal), Vice Presidents: Al Hasamul Haq (Faisalabad), Abdul Razzaq (Gujranwala), Shahid Ansari (Bahawalpur), Lady Vice President: Uzma Asghar (Lahore), General Secretary: M Nadeem (Lahore), Associate

Secretary: M Kashif (Lahore), Tanveer Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Treasurer: Quratul Ain (Lahore).Executive Committee Members: Zahoor Ahmad (Bahawalnagar), Tahir Afzal Awan (Sargodha), Khalid Haleem Mirza (Multan), Munawar Ali (Sahiwal) and Nasreen Aslam (Lahore).