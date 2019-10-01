Jahangir elected Punjab karate chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Muhammad Jahangir was on Monday elected as President and Muhammad Nadeem as General Secretary of the Punjab Karate Association during its general body meeting.
The unanimously elected office-bearers are:
President: M Jahangir (Lahore), Chairman: M Tufail (Sahiwal), Vice Presidents: Al Hasamul Haq (Faisalabad), Abdul Razzaq (Gujranwala), Shahid Ansari (Bahawalpur), Lady Vice President: Uzma Asghar (Lahore), General Secretary: M Nadeem (Lahore), Associate
Secretary: M Kashif (Lahore), Tanveer Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Treasurer: Quratul Ain (Lahore).Executive Committee Members: Zahoor Ahmad (Bahawalnagar), Tahir Afzal Awan (Sargodha), Khalid Haleem Mirza (Multan), Munawar Ali (Sahiwal) and Nasreen Aslam (Lahore).
LAHORE: Muhammad Jahangir was on Monday elected as President and Muhammad Nadeem as General Secretary of the Punjab Karate Association during its general body meeting.
The unanimously elected office-bearers are:
President: M Jahangir (Lahore), Chairman: M Tufail (Sahiwal), Vice Presidents: Al Hasamul Haq (Faisalabad), Abdul Razzaq (Gujranwala), Shahid Ansari (Bahawalpur), Lady Vice President: Uzma Asghar (Lahore), General Secretary: M Nadeem (Lahore), Associate
Secretary: M Kashif (Lahore), Tanveer Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Treasurer: Quratul Ain (Lahore).Executive Committee Members: Zahoor Ahmad (Bahawalnagar), Tahir Afzal Awan (Sargodha), Khalid Haleem Mirza (Multan), Munawar Ali (Sahiwal) and Nasreen Aslam (Lahore).