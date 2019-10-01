close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Jahangir elected Punjab karate chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

LAHORE: Muhammad Jahangir was on Monday elected as President and Muhammad Nadeem as General Secretary of the Punjab Karate Association during its general body meeting.

The unanimously elected office-bearers are:

President: M Jahangir (Lahore), Chairman: M Tufail (Sahiwal), Vice Presidents: Al Hasamul Haq (Faisalabad), Abdul Razzaq (Gujranwala), Shahid Ansari (Bahawalpur), Lady Vice President: Uzma Asghar (Lahore), General Secretary: M Nadeem (Lahore), Associate

Secretary: M Kashif (Lahore), Tanveer Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Treasurer: Quratul Ain (Lahore).Executive Committee Members: Zahoor Ahmad (Bahawalnagar), Tahir Afzal Awan (Sargodha), Khalid Haleem Mirza (Multan), Munawar Ali (Sahiwal) and Nasreen Aslam (Lahore).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports