IEEEP Fair starts today

KARACHI: IEEEP Fair, 2019 will be held at the Expo Centre from October 1 to 3, 2019, a statement said on Monday.

Pakistan’s premier Industrial, Electrical and Electronics Exhibition (IEEEP) will emerge as a unique and important event for all stakeholders and the exhibition is the biggest platform where more than 100 local and international companies participate every year, it added. The three-day exhibition attracts a large number of trade visitors, as well as electric, electronic and energy solution companies.

IEEEP Fair, 2019 will strengthen the economy by providing a platform for the visiting traders and buyers, both international and local, it added.