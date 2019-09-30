Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

OKARA: A married woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws at 52/3R village on Sunday.

Faran had contracted marriage with Robina Bibi, d/o Muhammad Ashraf, some six months ago. Later, the couple developed differences over some issues and the girl started living with her parents. The bother-in-law of Robina went to her parents’ house and brought her back. On the day of the incident, her in-laws allegedly poisoned her to death. The deceased before death in a hospital told to her father that her in-laws had given her tea after mixing poison in it. Police have registered a case. However, Robina’s in-laws claimed that she had committed suicide.

TWO WOMEN RAPED: Two women were raped in separate incidents here.

The daughter of Muhammad Ashiq was allegedly abducted by accused Amjad Ali, Saleem and their accomplices at Kharral Kalan village.

The accused took her to a house at Chah Chattoowala where accuse Amjad Ali allegedly raped her for two days. Later, the girl got a chance and returned home.

In another incident, the wife of Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of 52/3R village, was allegedly abducted by Rana Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Farooq, Ghulam Mustafa and their accomplices. Later, accused Ghulam Mustafa allegedly raped the woman. Police have registered separate cases.

WOMAN INJURED BY HUSBAND: A woman was injured by her husband over a domestic dispute at 5/1R village on Sunday. Accused Shafqat quarreled with his wife Sumbul over some domestic issue. Later, the accused allegedly injured her by touching hot iron with the face of his wife. Police have registered a case.