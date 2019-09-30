Chaman bomb blast: JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif laid to rest

CHAMAN/QUETTA: A complete shutter-down strike was observed across parts of Balochistan on Sunday as central leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif was laid to rest a day after he was martyred in an explosion that ripped through the main bazaar of Chaman.

Two others were killed and at least 11 individuals were injured in Saturday’s explosion in the border town of the Qilla Abdullah district. According to police officials the bomb was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside. They had added that Hanif was the target of the attack.

Thousands attended the funeral prayers for the slain JUI-F leader on Sunday including provincial leaders Ameer of JUI-F’s Balochistan chapter Maulana Abdul Wasay, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, provincial president of Awami National Party Asghar Khan Achakzai and MNA Salahuddin Ayubi. Commandant of the Frontier Corps Chaman Scouts Wing Colonel Khurram Javed, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan and District Police Officer Shaukat Mohammad also participated in the funeral prayers.

DC Bashir Khan said that the suspects would be arrested, adding that all security agencies were on high alert in order to maintain the law and order situation.

Meanwhile the shutter down strike was observed in Chaman, Quetta Pishin, Hub, Sibi, Noshki and Harnai district. All main shopping centres remained closed in Quetta in response to a call for shutdown given by JUI-F Balochistan and traders organisations.

Meanwhile Chaman Assistant Commissioner Yasir Dashti said that a case regarding the blast has been registered with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). He said that after the blast strict security arrangements have been made in Chaman and along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Dashti said that the investigation by the police and other institutions is underway and they are investigating various motives. He added that no arrests have been made as yet.