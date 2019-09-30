Champ leads Safeway Open

SAN FRANCISCO: American Cameron Champ, who is playing this week with a heavy heart, fired a bogey-free five-under 67 to seize a three shot lead after the third round of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open.

Champ rolled in five birdies on Saturday as he seeks his second title on the US Tour after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship last year.

He has a 14-under 202 total at the Silverado Country Club course in Napa, California. Champ is three strokes ahead of last week’s Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (67) and Adam Hadwin (67) and Nick Taylor (70). Former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is a stroke further back following his one-under 71.

Champ’s grandfather, Mack, is in hospice battling stomach cancer. The family has been dividing their time between the hospital in Sacramento and the nearby Napa golf course.

Defending champion Kevin Tway missed the cut by just one shot after ending second round with a bogey on No. 18.