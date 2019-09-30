More rain forecast

LAHORE: The city received moderate rain on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Following the rain, entire machinery of the district administration and Wasa ensured timely draining out rainwater from the city roads. However, rainwater in plots could not be removed and Lahore Commissioner directed the departments concerned to take steps to pump out the water from the plots.

The Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, all districts of central-upper Punjab including Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal and Islamabad, while at scattered places in districts of Multan, DG khan and at isolated places in districts of Bahawalpur.

Widespread Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at districts of Mansehra, Haripur and Abbotabad while at scattered places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan and at isolated places in lower districts including Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D-I Khan Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper-central Punjab, districts of Hazara division and Islamabad during the period. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Islamabad (Golra 45, Bokra 21, A/P 16, Saidpur 18, Zp 11), Khanewal 40, Jhang 34, T.T.Singh 30, Bahawalnagar 28, Faisalabad 26.