Missing student’s body found in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: A missing student was found dead in a field at the Jewar locality in the limits of the Lundkhwar Police Station on Sunday, sources said.

They said Farhan Khan, a student of grade-4, at Government Primary School in Maskinabad Jalala went missing on Thursday. The family members searched him everywhere but did not find any clue about his whereabouts. They said the locals spotted the body of the student in a field at the Jewar locality, adding, the accused had dumped his body after severally torturing him to death. His father, Muhibullah, got the case registered with the police against the schoolteacher, Sohail, and other accused.