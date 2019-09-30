‘Pre-marriage test can prevent thalassaemia’

Creating awareness about thalassaemia is essential to prevent the spread of the disease. Metropolitan Commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said this on Sunday as he visited the Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF).

He said the Sindh Assembly in 2013 approved a law regarding thalassaemia which should be implemented. The pre-marriage thalassaemia test can save next generations from the deadly disease, he remarked.

The metropolitan commissioner said the KMC will cooperate with the AMTF in its efforts to create awareness about thalassaemia. He was informed that the foundation had been working since the last 16 years and so far 1,600 children suffering from thalassaemia had been registered with the AMTF.