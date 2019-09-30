SHC orders status quo on construction of multistorey building in Bath Island

The High Court has ordered a private builder to maintain status quo on the construction of a multistorey building in Bath Island till further orders.

The interim order came on a petition of Iftikhar Soomro and others against the construction of a multistorey building in Bath Island and conversion of a residential plot for commercial purpose.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the petitioners were residents of the vicinity and had been residing in the area for the last several years. He submitted that the Sindh Building Control Authority granted approval to the residential plot's use for the purpose of a multistorey building, which was against the Karachi building and town planning regulations 2002.

He submitted that the respondent was making construction on the residential area and as per regulations no residential plot shall be converted into any other use except with the approval of the master plan department, SBCA.

He further stated that procedure for the change of land use had been designed to protect the residential statues of neighborhoods and had not been applied by the SBCA; besides, invitations for public objections were not invited by the respondents.

The counsel submitted that residents of the area were not heard prior to the grant of the approval of the building plan. He submitted that approval for ground plus-8 floor, basement was illegal and in violation of the building regulations.

The court issued notices to the SBCA, private builder and others and appointed Nazir as commissioner to inspect the site and verify the present status of the construction being raised on the subject plot.

The court directed the Nazir to submit a comprehensive report with regard to construction raised on the subject plot. The court also directed the private builder and other parties of the case to maintain status quo till the next date of hearing.