SBCA to act against builders throwing rubble on streets

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been tasked to take measures against the rubble of construction sites spread on roads in Karachi, according to provincial minister for local government Nasir Hussain Shah.

More than 0.1 million tons of garbage, according to the minister, has been lifted from the city. On a daily basis, he said,12,000 tons of garbage was being disposed of at the landfill sites. Addressing a meeting regarding garbage disposal on Saturday, he said that 289 builders had already been served notices for not disposing of the rubble from streets. The reasons behind taking action against citizens throwing garbage on streets, he said, was not to punish or shame them but to make them realise their duty of keeping the city clean.

Due to recent rainfalls in the city, he said, their operation against the garbage was mildly affected. He hoped that the backlog of garbage would be cleaned from the city soon. The minister asked the citizens to play their role in getting the city cleaned and asked them not to throw garbage out in the streets.

As for those who were throwing garbage inside drains, he said, they were making efforts to sabotage the ongoing Clean My Karachi campaign. Measures had been taken to address such complains, he said and added that under Section 144 the government had established its writ. It was also decided in the meeting that they would do legislation against throwing garbage inside rain drains and on streets.