Woman tortured by in-laws

LAHORE: A 22-year-old married woman, who was badly tortured by her in-laws in Renala Khurd, was admitted to Jinnah Hospital on Saturday. The victim identified as Sumbal was severely tortured by her husband, Shafqat, mother-in-law and a sister-in-law in Renala Khurd. Later, they dropped off her outside her house in the Green Town area. Lahore police have informed the police concerned for further legal action.