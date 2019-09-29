Imran presented Kashmir case in rational manner: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in UN General Assembly, has said that the premier presented Kashmir case in a bold and rational manner.

He termed the speech historic and said he comprehensively represented the oppressed Muslims of occupied Kashmir in the UN session.

In his statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the fascist designs of India before the comity of nations and his speech was a warning for the world and a charge-sheet against Narendra Modi government.

He said the PM proved to be an ambassador of Kashmiris in a real sense. Imran fought the case of Kashmir-cause gracefully.

The CM said the PM apprised the world of the Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and their disastrous results in the valley. The daring speech shuddered the Indian government as the PM told the world that minorities were unsafe in India due to the Hindu extremist mentality.

He said the premier also unmasked the loathsome face of Modi, hidden behind the extremist organisation, RSS. The premier stressed the world to play its role to help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination. Peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute would guarantee peace in the region.

Usman Buzdar said that prime minister also drew the attention of world towards the serious issue of money laundering.

In his speech, he clearly mentioned that money-laundering was a major hurdle to the way of economic development of developing countries. The PM stressed the world to take effective measures for the eradication of money laundering, said Usman Buzdar.