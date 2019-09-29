Tribal elder killed in Bajaur IED blast

KHAR: A tribal elder was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that militants had planted an IED near the house of Malik Nadir Khan in Laghzai Mulla Killay and an explosion took place as soon as he left his home. He sustained serious injuries in the explosion.

The injured elder was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar where he succumbed to his injuries.