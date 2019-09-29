‘UNGA format is obsolete’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele takes a selfie before speaking during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, Saturday. Nayib Bukele said that the current format of the United Nations General Assembly is ‘obsolete’ after he took a selfie and claimed that more people will see that picture than hear his speech.
