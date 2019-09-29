close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
AFP
September 29, 2019

‘UNGA format is obsolete’

National

AFP
September 29, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele takes a selfie before speaking during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, Saturday. Nayib Bukele said that the current format of the United Nations General Assembly is ‘obsolete’ after he took a selfie and claimed that more people will see that picture than hear his speech.

