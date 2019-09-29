NA session tomorrow: No decision by speaker to issue production order of 5 detained MNA’s

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has not taken any decision to issue a production order of the five detained legislators of the opposition for the upcoming session of the National Assembly starting from Monday.

According to sources, NA Speaker who returned from in Nur Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan, after attending the meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments has not made any decision of issuance of production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Syed Khursheed Shah, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a letter written to National Assembly Speaker few days back that to protect the dignity of the office of the speaker from pressure exerted by the government, he will voluntarily not attend the proceedings of the House after the production orders are issue.

It is expected that the opposition will raise the issue of the issuance of the production orders of the detained legislators and treasury and opposition will come face to face in the National Assembly on this issue in the upcoming session of the Lower House of the Parliament.