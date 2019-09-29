Heavy rain, gusty winds lower mercury

LAHORE :A heavy rain coupled with gusty winds lashed the provincial metropolis on Saturday, causing a significant drop in the mercury and turning the weather pleasant.

However, a traffic jam was witnessed following the rain, making driving a misery on roads of the city. Several roads in the city were submerged under rainwater while a number of feeders also tripped in the city due to rain. Maximum rain was recorded at Nakhuda Chowk at 96mm, while Pani Wala Talab 61mm, Samanabad 59mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 55mm, Mughalpura 49mm and Gulberg 34mm in the city.

Today’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degree Celsius in the provincial capital. Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more rains with few heavy falls at scattered places in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Punjab (Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur), while at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal. During the past 24 hours, rain/ wind-thunderstorm, with few heavy falls, occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore.

According to a synoptic situation, a weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.