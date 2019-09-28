close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

Jirga fines two rival clans Rs 14.26m

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

SUKKUR: A tribal jirga has fined Rs 14.26 million against two rival clans, including Jalbani and Kharoos for killing of three people in a clash. The report said that on Friday at Madaiji in Larkana, a local jirga led by Ali Hassan Dahani and Mir Wazir Rind decided to fine two rival clans for killing each others’ members, including two men from Kharoos clan and one man from Jalbani clan. The jirga has fined Jalbani clan Rs 10.26 million and Kharoos Rs 4 million.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan