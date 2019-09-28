Jirga fines two rival clans Rs 14.26m

SUKKUR: A tribal jirga has fined Rs 14.26 million against two rival clans, including Jalbani and Kharoos for killing of three people in a clash. The report said that on Friday at Madaiji in Larkana, a local jirga led by Ali Hassan Dahani and Mir Wazir Rind decided to fine two rival clans for killing each others’ members, including two men from Kharoos clan and one man from Jalbani clan. The jirga has fined Jalbani clan Rs 10.26 million and Kharoos Rs 4 million.