Sindh Bank appoints Imran Samad as President, CEO

KARACHI: Mr. Imran Samad joined Sindh Bank Limited as its President and CEO.Mr. Samad has more than 30 years of experience in Banks/Financial Institutions as President and CEO, Managing Director and as Senior Executive/Group Head in the areas of Credits, Portfolio Management, Retail Banking, Corporate Finance, Islamic Banking, Agriculture Finance, SME, Micro Credit, etc.
He is a visionary banker with a proven record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities and has a solid understanding of banking industry and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance.
Prior to joining Sindh Bank, Mr. Samad worked at Bank AJK as President/CEO from November 2016 to September 2019.
Previously, he worked as Acting Managing Director of Bank of Khyber and as Group Head, covering the entire business of the Bank.*****
