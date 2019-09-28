close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
September 28, 2019

Sindh Bank appoints Imran Samad as President, CEO

Karachi

P
PR
September 28, 2019

KARACHI: Mr. Imran Samad joined Sindh Bank Limited as its President and CEO.Mr. Samad has more than 30 years of experience in Banks/Financial Institutions as President and CEO, Managing Director and as Senior Executive/Group Head in the areas of Credits, Portfolio Management, Retail Banking, Corporate Finance, Islamic Banking, Agriculture Finance, SME, Micro Credit, etc.

He is a visionary banker with a proven record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities and has a solid understanding of banking industry and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance.

Prior to joining Sindh Bank, Mr. Samad worked at Bank AJK as President/CEO from November 2016 to September 2019.

Previously, he worked as Acting Managing Director of Bank of Khyber and as Group Head, covering the entire business of the Bank.*****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi