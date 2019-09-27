close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Halwa eaters cannot lock down Islamabad: Babar Awan

National

OKARA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan Thursday said Halwa eaters cannot lockdown Islamabad. Talking to reporters after condoling the death of Mehmood Lashari advocate with family members, Awan said no one can close the Capital. He said the PTI-led present would complete its tenure. Awan said the whole world acknowledge the stand of Pakistan on the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

OLD WOMAN STRANGLED: Five person killed a 70-year-old woman to get her 40-acre land in village Qaim Jindeka. Aianul Haq was owner of 40 acres of agricultural land which was being cultivalted by her nephew Ashfaq Hussain.Reportedly, one accused Fakhar Hayat had fraudulently transferred her two acres to his name and was occupying her three more acres of land. The police have registered a case against the accused.

