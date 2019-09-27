QAT–II: Northern’s Salman, Usama leave Sindh reeling

ISLAMABAD: Salman Irshad (2-19) and Usama Mir (2-43) left Sindh struggling as Northern took early initiative in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II matches on Thursday at the NBP Stadium Karachi.

When stumps were drawn on a rain- marred day, Sindh were reduced to 171 for 6 in 56.5 overs when rain stopped the day’s play before stumps were called. Rameez Raja Jr and Saad Khan scored 35 runs each. M Waqas Jr was at the crease with 27 runs. Salman Irshad and Usama Mir took two wickets each.

Scores: Sindh 171-6, 56.5 overs (Rameez Raja Jr 35, Saad Khan 35, M Waqas Jr 27*, Salman Irshad 2-19, Usama Mir 2-43) v NorthernAt Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 335 for nine in 83 overs, courtesy Akbar-ur-Rehman’s unbeaten 107 runs and a 100 from Awais Zia.

For Central Punjab, Aizaz Cheema took four wickets for 50 runs.In return, Central Punjab, at stumps were eight for no loss in five overs.Scores: Balochistan 335-9, 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 107*, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43, Aizaz Cheema 4-50) v Central Punjab 8-0, 5 overs

In another match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made 346 in 80.3 overs after having been put into bat by Southern Punjab captain Salman Ali Agha at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.Khushdil Shah scored 120 off 148 balls with 14 fours and six sixes. Mehran Ibrahim also contributed with 155-ball 113 laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Zulfiqar Babar was once again amongst the wicket takers with four for 101, while Salman Ali Agha took three for 97. In reply, Southern Punjab were 16 for one in seven overs, when stumps were drawn.

Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out, 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) v Southern Punjab 16-1 in 7 overs.