‘Expats stand united with Kashmiris’

LAHORE:PAKISTANI living abroad stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this testing time. Overseas Pakistanis feel the pain of Kashmiris and condemn Indian cruelty.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, this was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar while speaking to a delegation here in GOR I. Speaking on the occasion, he said overseas Pakistanis have exposed real face of India and protested against India. He regretted that India, under the cover of continued curfew, has been gravely violating human rights.

The way Prime Minister Imran has presented the case of Kashmir internationally deserves great admiration. Prime Minister has also driven the attention of President Donald Trump and other world leaders to Kashmir issue.