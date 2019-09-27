Sindh struggle against Northern

KARACHI: Sindh were struggling at 171-6 in their first innings on the opening day of their third round three-day outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) against Northern here at the NBP Sports Complex on Thursday.

When rain stopped the game, Mohammad Waqas Junior was at the crease on 27 as 56.5 overs were bowled in the entire day. Rameez Raja Junior and Saad Khan scored 35 runs each. Salman Irshad and Usama Mir took two wickets each.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 346 in 80.3 overs after being put into bat by Southern Punjab captain Salman Ali Agha. Khushdil Shah scored 120 off 148 balls with 14 fours and six sixes. Mehran Ibrahim scored 155-ball 113, banging seven fours and two sixes. Zulfiqar Babar was once again among the wickets with 4-101. Salman Ali Agha took 3-97.

In response, Southern Punjab were 16-1 in seven overs when stumps were drawn. At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan made full use of the conditions, posting 335-9 in 83 overs against Central Punjab in their first innings. Akbar-ur-Rehman hammered unbeaten 107 while left-handed international Awais Zia smacked 100. Test-discard Aizaz Cheema took 4-50. In reply, Central Punjab were eight without loss in five overs, at stumps.