Durrani wants UN to use force to evict India from Kashmir

LAHORE: Former federal minister and National Kashmir Alliance (NKA) patron Muhammad Ali Durrani has demanded that UN resolutions on Kashmir kept under Chapter 6 of UN charter should be subjected to Chapter 7 of UN charter so that UN should mobilise military forces to end Indian occupation of Muslim majority state of Kashmir.

If UN used military force to end occupation of a regime in Afghanistan by invoking Chapter 7, then why not it should be used in Kashmir to end Indian occupation, he said while addressing a roundtable conference titled ‘Kashmir Issue, Possible Solution, Expectations and Concerns’, at a private university here on Thursday. Muhammad Ali Durrani said articles 35-A and 370 should not be our issue since our main issue is to support implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He declared that nuclear weapons have no role in resolution of Kashmir issue and also warned Delhi that Indian nukes could never stop liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from her illegal occupation. He said all over the world, the wars for ending slavery and tyranny are fought with the weapons of the spirit of freedom and human rights.

Durrani demanded that the government must provide compulsory military training to all Pakistani citizens to set up a trained ‘Peace Force’ comprising 220 million Pakistanis to support the armed forces in case of need. He urged that the Peace Force of Pakistanis should be deployed in Indian held Kashmir under the aegis of UN peacekeeping mission to stop Indian army’s genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

He demanded that the UN should declare year 2020 as ‘World Kashmir Year’ like 2014 was declared ‘World Palestine Year’. He said Pakistani nation will make 2020 the year of Kashmir’s independence from Indian occupation by bringing the Indian state terrorism, atrocities and brutalities in held Kashmir to an end.