Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Turkish cultural centre delegation visits GCU

National

LAHORE: A delegation of Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore on Thursday visited the Government College University Lahore and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. The delegation led by Ulas Estas, Director of Turkish Cultural Centre, discussed various areas of co-operation between GCU and Turkish Universities. The Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore and GCU also agreed to jointly start Turkish Language programme for which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed soon. Ulas Estas also pledged to play role in enhancing research and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani universities. Later, the Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the visiting delegates.

