close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

PIA announces 15% discount on travel

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

LAHORE: As a token of goodwill gesture to victims of recent quake in the country, PIA the national flag carrier announced 15 per cent discount on travel from the UK to Pakistan.

This will facilitate the Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom to visit their relatives and friends in Azad Kashmir and adjoining areas. This announcement is immediately effective and will remain valid till October 5, 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan