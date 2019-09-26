PIA announces 15% discount on travel

LAHORE: As a token of goodwill gesture to victims of recent quake in the country, PIA the national flag carrier announced 15 per cent discount on travel from the UK to Pakistan.

This will facilitate the Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom to visit their relatives and friends in Azad Kashmir and adjoining areas. This announcement is immediately effective and will remain valid till October 5, 2019.