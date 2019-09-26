close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 26, 2019

‘India should withdrawfrom CWG’

Sports

AFP
September 26, 2019

New Delhi: India should withdraw from the Commonwealth Games (CWG) due to the “low level of competition” in the tournament, the president of the country’s Olympic body told AFP on Wednesday.

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra’s comments come after the South Asian nation threatened to boycott the next edition of the multi-sport event in Birmingham in 2022 over shooting being scrapped from the programme.

“I don’t use the word boycott in sports. What I am trying to say is that India as a country, in sports, should withdraw out of Commonwealth totally,” Batra told AFP.

He said regardless of whether shooting is included in the final programme, India should end its association with the competition played among mostly former British colonies. “I feel there is not sufficient level of competition, leaving aside two or three sports. It doesn’t leave anyone anywhere with this low level of competition,” Batra added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports