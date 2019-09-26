Last date for AIOU admissions October 15

Islamabad :The admissions to different programmes of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) are open till October 15, says a press release.

Regional Director (Rawalpindi) Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan is visiting all the tehsils of the region to provide details to the aspirant students about the admission. The admission forms and prospectuses are available at the Tehsil Coordinators sale point.

While online admission forms are also available. At present, the duration of BA Programme (2 year), BS programme (four year), Library and Information Science, Gender and Women’s Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, Urdu, English, Pak Studies, Accounting & Finance, Instructional Designer Technology, etc. BEd programme (one-and half year, two, two-and-a-half years and four years) and the MEd programmes is of one year.