close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 26, 2019

Last date for AIOU admissions October 15

Islamabad

 
September 26, 2019

Islamabad :The admissions to different programmes of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) are open till October 15, says a press release.

Regional Director (Rawalpindi) Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan is visiting all the tehsils of the region to provide details to the aspirant students about the admission. The admission forms and prospectuses are available at the Tehsil Coordinators sale point.

While online admission forms are also available. At present, the duration of BA Programme (2 year), BS programme (four year), Library and Information Science, Gender and Women’s Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, Urdu, English, Pak Studies, Accounting & Finance, Instructional Designer Technology, etc. BEd programme (one-and half year, two, two-and-a-half years and four years) and the MEd programmes is of one year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad