Thu Sep 26, 2019
AFP
September 26, 2019

Minnows Uruguay pull off historic Fiji shock

Sports

AFP
September 26, 2019

KAMAISHI: Minnows Uruguay pulled off the greatest upset in their history on Wednesday as they stunned Fiji 30-27 to leave the Pacific islanders staring at an early exit from the Rugby World Cup.

John McKee’s Fiji had showcased their traditional running flair in a thrilling first 60 minutes against Australia, when they led the much-fancied Wallabies. But they ran out of steam in an error-strewn performance against Uruguay four days later.

The brave Uruguay XV were magnificent in a pulsating game at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, running in three tries and clinging on desperately towards the end as Fiji threw everything at their lowly opponents.

It was the biggest rugby win in the history of Uruguay, who had only ever won two games at the World Cup and are ranked nine places below the Fijians, whom they had never beaten.

